Troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post assisted a local diner to bring bikes to kids in need.
The troopers transported more than 200 donated bicycles to a storage facility in the Flint area where Mr. Tucker, the owner of Krystal Jo’s Diner, will fix them up and donate them to kids in the Flint area who do not have a bicycle.
The bicycles range from brand-new to decent condition.
This is the sixth year Tucker has taken in donated bicycles, police said. Tucker handed out 25 bicycles the first year.
Last year, the program had more than 2,000 bicycles donated to local Flint area residents, police said.
Tucker hopes this year will exceed last year. He is collecting donations of bikes and equipment until June.
Bicycles can be dropped off at Krystal Jo’s Diner, 3616 Fenton Road in Flint Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
