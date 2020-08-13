Virtual happy hour no longer.
Downtown Saginaw is seeing a revitilzation of dining, despite the pandemic.
Three restaurants are opening or reopening along S. Washington – the Bancroft Wine and Martini Bar, the Board Room and Wing Heaven which was formerly home to Bourbon Co.
“It’s gonna be bringing life to the area,” said Taylor Noack, leasing consultant for the Bancroft Apartments. “You’re gonna have two new businesses right on the corner in downtown Saginaw. We now have that farmer’s market that’s bustling as well, so you got a nice little hub of small businesses in the area which is gonna bring people to the area, bring attraction to it.”
The Martini Bar was almost filled back in March, but as COVID-19 spread, the lot went back on the market.
Now, it has new tenants, and that’s good news for local who like their post-work snack or drink.
The Board Room opened on Aug. 12, and saw a lot of customers who just wanted to get out.
“I think, overall, people are tired of the COVID situation and I think some of the paranoia and worry is starting to wear off and people are ready to live again,” said Nicholas Kroll, Executive Chief of the Board Room. “I think they’ve been ready for a while, but now they’re doing something about it.”
All of this is a much-needed breath of fresh air for the downtown area.
Even if it’s not their plan, the new tenants have a hopeful message.
“Anything is possible,” said Sonia Davis, owner of the Brancroft Wine and Martini Bar. “To let people know that anything is possible no matter what the negative situation could be, there could always be a positive outcome.”
That outlook could be exactly what the city needs right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.