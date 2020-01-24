The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw held its first ever local March for Life on Friday, Jan. 24.
“That’s why we’re here today, to support the basic human right of every person,” said Bishop Robert Gruss, with the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw.
Hundreds of people walked the streets of downtown Saginaw on Jan. 24 in solidarity with the national March for Life.
The annual event is meant to raise awareness about abortion in the United States.
Saginaw’s Catholic Diocese participated in the nationwide event, along with about 500 other residents in Mid-Michigan.
The diocese said it has alternatives for those considering abortion.
“Our parishes are equipped with resources and we have many wonderful crisis pregnancy resource agencies in the area that are just wonderful to help with that woman who chooses life,” said Lori Becker, respect life coordinator for the diocese.
Becker works to assist and counsel women who may be contemplating abortion.
She said the march isn’t just about showing solidarity but providing resources to those who choose not to pursue an abortion.
“We encourage and we support anybody who has a crisis pregnancy to choose life and we will be there to walk with them the whole way,” Becker said.
Planned Parenthood released a statement saying in part, “it is important that abortion remain a safe and legal medical procedure for people to consider if and when they need to.”
