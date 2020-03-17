The Diocese of Lansing has canceled all services starting Wednesday, March 18 until Wednesday, April 8.
The diocese said that after consultation with the priests of the diocese and deep concern for the health and with due deference to medical and government authorities, it was decided to cancel all public masses, events, and gatherings throughout the diocese.
Private baptisms, marriages, and funerals may continue but only with immediate family present.
The Diocese of Lansing reminds all Catholics in the diocese that they are dispensed from the obligation of Sunday mass participation through Easter Sunday.
Pastors are asked to keep churches open for private prayer.
