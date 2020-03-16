The Diocese of Saginaw is temporarily suspending all public mass.
Bishop Robert Gruss sent a letter to the community on Monday, March 16 announcing the decision.
Mass is suspended beginning March 17 through Sunday, April 5.
"With this in mind, I am asking that, through April 5th, all communal Penance Services; public Stations of the Cross; and any unnecessary parish gathering and meeting be cancelled. Individual celebration of the Sacrament of Penance and Anointing of the Sick may be celebrated," Gruss said.
Gruss added funerals will be permitted.
"However, the restrictions on numbers of those attending, according to the Governor’s mandates, must be adhered to. People in attendance should sit in a way that respects the social distancing guidelines. If this is not possible, families may consider postponing the funeral or memorial Mass to a later date," Gruss said.
Gruss said he will provide further direction for liturgical celebrations during Holy Week and beyond.
"I ask that together we all intensify our prayer during this current situation. With the suspension of public Masses, it is an important and opportune time for the family to come together in prayer and reflection. The Diocese will provide resources to assist you in the coming days," Gruss said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.