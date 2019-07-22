The Saginaw Catholic Diocese unveiled new measures to protect children from abuse.
The new security enhancements come as the diocese has added names of several priests who have been credibly accused of abusing minors.
The diocese is adamant the new guidelines have nothing to do with the recent scandals.
“The new guidelines that we have committed the diocese to represent an enhancement of what we already have in place,” said Bishop Walter Hurley.
Hurley has announced new measures to help protect children and vulnerable adults in the Saginaw Diocese.
Recommended by the diocesan review board, the new guidelines center around three changes:
- Criminal background checks will be renewed every six years.
- Fingerprints in the schools have been expanded beyond those mandated by state law.
- All employees of the diocese and volunteers who have regular contact with minors must be retrained in a child protection program every three years.
“It’s part of the church being committed to protect children and these are some of the best practices that are available,” Hurley said.
It’s no secret the Saginaw Diocese has had a fair amount of controversy over the years.
But Hurley said the recommendations have nothing to do with that.
“There’s simply an orderly development, I think of what has been taking place, it seems,” Hurley said. “They seem to have value and so we put them in place.”
Hurley said the Saginaw Diocese will never waver in its efforts to ensure the safety of minors and all those entrusted to its care.
He calls on the faithful to continue to pray for healing.
In the meantime, these new measures will be implemented with one goal in mind.
“That we continue to provide the best environment that we can for children and adults in our parishes,” Hurley said.
Bishop Robert Gruss will be installed as the diocese’s newest leader on Friday, July 26.
