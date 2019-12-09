OptumRx, the pharmacy care services business of Optum, and Diplomat, a provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services, are combining. The agreement calls for the acquisition of Diplomat’s outstanding common stock for $4.00 per share through a cash tender offer and assumption of outstanding debt.
Diplomat brings expertise in managing specialty medications that treat patients with complex diseases, such as oncology and immunology, and provides specialized infusion therapies offered in convenient and clinically appropriate settings in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The combination will support improved health outcomes and reduced prescription drug costs while helping lower the overall total cost of care.
“With its focus in specialty and infusion services, Diplomat has a proven track record of solving the unique challenges facing patients with complex health care needs,” said John Prince, chief executive officer of OptumRx. “This combination will expand the innovative specialty pharmacy and infusion solutions OptumRx can offer to the consumers and clients we serve, helping ensure people get the right medications and services at the right time, in the right setting.”
The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Diplomat.
“Our Board of Directors carefully considered a variety of strategic options and concluded that joining OptumRx is in the best interests of our shareholders, employees and the clients and patients we serve,” said Brian Griffin, chairman and chief executive officer of Diplomat.
“Since co-founding the company in 1975 with my father, I have had the honor of helping to transform Diplomat into a specialty pharmacy services leader,” said Diplomat co-founder and chairman emeritus Philip R. Hagerman, RPh. “This combination will create significant value for Diplomat’s specialty pharmacy consumers and clients, and I look forward to the combined companies’ future success.”
Mr. Hagerman and certain persons and entities affiliated with Mr. Hagerman own approximately 23% of the outstanding common stock of Diplomat, and have agreed to tender their shares in connection with the offer.
About Diplomat
Diplomat, through its specialty pharmacy and infusion services, helps people with complex and chronic health conditions in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., partnering with payers, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, and more. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: “Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place.” Today, that tradition continues — always focused on improving patient care. For more information, visit diplomat.is.
About OptumRx
OptumRx is an innovative pharmacy care services company managing the prescription drug benefits of commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and other government health plans, as well as those of employers and unions through a national network of 67,000 community pharmacies. OptumRx is part of Optum, a leading information and technology-enabled health services business with more than 135,000 people worldwide dedicated to making the health system work better for everyone. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). Visit www.optum.com for more information about OptumRx.
