Rosen Law Firm said it is investigating possible security claims on behalf of Diplomat Pharmacy shareholders.
Allegedly, Diplomat may have issued misleading business information to the investing public.
Diplomat said it will be postponing the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results because it will need to record a non-cash impairment charge related to its PBM business.
The pharmacy said the “charge is expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM’s Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges.”
Shares of Diplomat fell sharply during intraday trading. As of 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, the pharmacy’s stocks fell 56 percent.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Diplomat investors.
