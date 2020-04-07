Several people are frustrated with Michigan’s unemployment system after experiencing several issues while trying to file for benefits.
“We’re up about 4,000 percent since this pandemic really struck the state,” said Communications Director for the Michigan Department of Labor in Economic Opportunities, Jason Moon.
COVID-19 is causing a flood of recently unemployed people to overwhelm Michigan’s unemployment system.
A lot of people have called, emailed, and messaged TV5 with their questions and frustrations about how to submit their applications.
“We want everyone to remain patient and they will receive their benefits,” Moon said.
TV5 contacted Moon with several of the viewer’s questions and he provided answers to all he could.
Moon said that people who are experiencing issues because you are locked out of your account due to password, social security number, or creating second account issues you should call into the technical assistance like or email leo-coronavirus@michigan.gov.
“We’re building additional technical guidance within the system itself to help quickly resolve those locked passwords authentication codes and other technical issues that folds may be experiencing,” Moon said.
Moon said people who are locked out of their accounts due to fraud cases or wrongful unemployment fraud cases should call the technical assistance line as well.
“Unfortunately, they do need direct assistance from the UIA staff. They can call our call center which we know you may get a busy signal throughout the day. And it might be hard to get into, we are adding staff and we are going to be extending hours,” Moon said.
Moon said for everyone worried about the filing window and having their benefits, they shouldn’t.
“I want to assure every eligible Michigan worker who files for unemployment, that they will receive their benefits,” Moon said.
Those who are having technical issues while filing should call 1-866-500-0017.
