The state of Michigan is getting crucial funding to help thousands battling opioid addiction.
The state health department received more than $17 million that will go towards several different programs.
Recovery advocates are hoping the money trickles down to local programs that help community members every day.
“I’m excited that they’re taking an interest in the problem,” said Scott Cowling, director of Ru Recovery Program and Pastor of First Baptist Church of Bridgeport.
The opioid epidemic is something Cowling fights to end every day. He’s glad to learn that the state is spending another $17.5 million to combat opioid addiction.
Most of the money is going towards naloxone distribution to high risk areas, medications to treat opioid use disorder in emergency departments, and jails. Along with syringe service programs and mobile care units.
Cowling thinks that’s all well and good, but he’d like to see the state put more money towards fixing the problem instead of medicating it.
“The funding needs to go on the local level to counselors and the programs that are helping people overcome. Most of the time when somebody has an addiction there is not a lot of state funding, nor do they have insurance in order to fix their problem, so they continue to relapse and relapse and relapse,” Cowling said.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to cut opioid overdose deaths in the state in half by 2024.
“It’s going to take bringing every single resource and every single policy tool that we have to bear on this issue. Which is exactly what the governor and the department has been doing since she came into office a year ago. We feel very confident that we’re taking all of the steps that we need to start turning the tide of the epidemic,” said Andrea Taverna.
Cowling thinks that can happen if everyone works towards a common goal.
“If more people came together to be aware of how to help and encourage people who are struggling with this problem and come up with solutions to help them quit, we’d see a lot less deaths,” Cowling said.
