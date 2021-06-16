This week Governor Gretchen Whitmer pitched a historic investment worth $1.4 billion in federal funding to provide high-quality childcare for working families.
For working families, childcare can put a strain on resources. Annette Sobocinski knows this all too well as the Executive Director of the Child Care Network.
"Childcare is expensive," Sobocinski said.
She said the new proposal by Gov. Whitmer is promising.
"Average amount of care costs about the same as in state tuition at a public university. So, it's about anywhere from $10,000 a year, depending on your area or the type of provider, or what age your kids are," Sobocinski said.
Some highlights of the proposal are:
- Increasing income eligibility from 150 percent of the federal poverty level, $39,300 annually for a family of four, to 200 percent or $53,000 annually for a family of four.
- Increase access to the childcare subsidy for student parents enrolled in Michigan reconnect and futures for frontliners for a 12-month period.
"It's very exciting. It's a great proposal, and right now it is just a proposal, But we're hopeful that - You know it'll move forward. But yeah, so many supports available in this program. In this proposal available to providers who you know need to have these supports to be able to keep running and afford to run a childcare program, but also for families and help affording the cost of care. So, it's great news really," Sobocinski said.
There would also be premium pay offered for childcare professionals with stipends paid quarterly from July 2021 to September 2022. Following COVID-19 Sobocinski said this proposal could change lives.
"There needs to be more public investment in the childcare industry," Sobocinski said.
