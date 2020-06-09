Michigan is known for having some of the highest auto insurance rates across the country, but times are changing.
“What we have now is a system that’s more like our other insurance, where you can make some choices for your family’s needs and budget,” said Anita Fox, director of the Michigan Department of Insurance Financial Services.
On Tuesday, June 9, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced savings under the new auto insurance law exceed the law’s requirements.
Fox said the law benefits all auto insurance carriers by offering tiers of choices on things like personal injury protection.
“How much personal injury protection, how much medical coverage do I want for me and my family under my PIP portion of my policy, and what are the limits that I need to protect my assets, and my income as part of my whole plan of how I take care of my finances you know. What are the limits that are right for my family and my budget,” Fox said.
The law was passed last year after decades of debate.
Fox said it gives you more flexibility with your budget.
“This bill was a compromise during a time when there hasn’t been much compromise. And the governor was able to bring the parties together to sign this historic bipartisan legislation to keep what was good about no-fault in our state, but improve it by lowering costs for the coverage, increasing consumer protections, and making sure that we kept our no-fault system but had sustained cost reductions,” Fox said.
Fox said the bill requires the cost saving measures to stay in place for the next eight years. She recommends drivers begin doing research and shopping around now.
“Take an advantage of the resources, get educated and then work with an agent,” Fox said.
The law impacts policies issues or renewed after July 1.
