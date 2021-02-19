Temperatures are expected to rise this weekend and power is coming back online in Texas.
The crisis playing out in the south sparked reminders of a near-catastrophe in Michigan two years ago, when a fire at a power station down state caused problems in distributing gas to homes prompting the state to urge everyone to turn the thermostat down.
Jason Hayes is the Director of Environmental Policy at the Mackinac Center.
"It should be a wakeup call for Michigan's legislators, for the NPSC, for Michigan's major utilities," Hayes said.
In a blog, he wrote that Michigan needs to rely more on nuclear energy. Instead of increasing reliance on wind and solar energy.
Hayes said Texas used that model and now they're dealing with massive power outages there.
"We've already experienced it in 2019 and came close to having the outages that Texas is having but we're not there yet and I said basically there's no need to go there," Hayes said.
Consumers Energy representative Terry Dedoes said his company is used to dealing with the cold weather here in Michigan.
"We get the optimal equipment that has operational heaters and special lubricants to keep these wind turbines generating electricity all winter long," Dedoes said.
Dedoes is confident Consumers Energy will be able to provide reliable energy in all kinds of weather for years to come.
"We've got the people, programs, and processes in place to keep both gas and electric services operational here in Michigan," Dedoes said.
Hayes believes the clean energy plan Consumers Energy released in 2019 falls short and he wants to see more done so scenes like Texas don't play out here in Michigan.
"In reality what we're seeing over and over and over again is that that plan is failing when it's pressed really hard," Hayes said.
