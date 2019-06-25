The director of the Essexville Public Safety Department announced he was being laid off on Facebook on Tuesday.
William Gutzwiller said he was served a letter notifying him of his layoff by the city manager.
The layoff is effective July 1, according to Gutzwiller's post.
In his post, Gutzwiller thanked the residents of Essexville for allowing him to serve their community the past two years.
"It has been an honor to serve this community after a nearly 37 year career in Law Enforcement," Gutzwiller said in the post.
TV5 will update this once we learn more information.
