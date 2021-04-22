Robert Stevenson, the executive director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, said the banning of choke holds, unless it's a deadly force situation, and no-knock search warrants are in place in Michigan.
"A lot of what we are seeing that states are passing as so-called police reform are measures that are already enacted one way or another here in Michigan," Stevenson said.
Along with racial bias training and use of de-escalation techniques. Stevenson said there are things that could always use improvement though.
"Communication between our police departments and our communities because there's a lot of misconceptions about what is taking place within policing," Stevenson said.
One change Stevenson doesn't want to see is to qualified immunity. Known as governmental immunity here in Michigan.
"Qualified immunity does not absolve a police officer at all when they act in a criminal matter. It has nothing to do with criminal charging of the officer. And it also does not prohibit the ability to sue an officer when they act in certain manners. What is does do is offer some protection for the officer who's following the law as it currently is and subsequently is changed from being sued by following current police practices that are later changed," Stevenson said.
Stevenson wants to remind people that while some police interactions gain national attention, like Derek Chauvin's, many more do not.
"There's 800,000 police officers everyday having millions of contacts with citizens around this country making arrests without incident, without any type of controversy. And it is unfortunate that people like Chauvin put the stain upon the profession that's filled with so many good men and women," Stevenson said.
