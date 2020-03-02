Chris Hamilton, executive director of the Old Newsboys of Flint, has passed away.
In a post on their Facebook page, the Old Newsboys of Flint said he died on March 1st, saying: "He was a kind giving man, with the biggest heart of all. Chris was a superhero of the children of Genesee County. Chris has touched so many lives and he [will] truly be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our prayers are with his family at this time."
The Old Newsboys of Flint is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving children in need a Merry Christmas with toys and clothing.
“Chris Hamilton was a true angel on earth. Heading the Old Newsboys of Genesee County, Chris dedicated his life to making sure no child went without a toy on Christmas,” wrote Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton on Twitter.
“Chris had a true passion for his cause, and worked tirelessly to help the children in Genesee County who needed it most,” the Clio Fire Department wrote.
No word yet on funeral arraignments.
The Old Newsboys of Flint said in Chris's honor, the staff will continue to operate with big hearts and giving hands "as he will also be whispering in our ears, 'remember it is ALWAYS about the kids".
