During the past two months, the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control has received an overflow of recused and abandoned cats.
“A Rubbermaid bin full of kittens that were approximately 3-weeks-old. A good citizen saw the Rubbermaid bin on the shoulder of the road, stopped, took a look inside and it was full of kittens,” said Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Director Bonnie Kanicki.
She described it as an overflow of abandoned kittens.
“We have had Rubbermaid bins of cats dropped off at the front door, we have had people find a lone kitten on the shoulder of the road, we’ve had a gentleman ride up on a bike and drop off a single cat at our front door,” Kanicki said.
Kanicki said it’s by the grace of good people that these cats and kittens get a second chance.
“So they’re brought in by good people doing the right thing. They’re left at the shoulder of the road not doing the right things and leaving these kittens to not thrive or not have a means of surviving,” Kanicki said.
Since June, the shelter has received a total of 96 rescued cats.
“We bring them in, we do an intake process, we check them to see if they have been owned through a microchip, and we assess them for medical needs. We get them care,” Kanicki said.
She said they’re down to 40 cats at the shelter with 20 being eligible for adoption. They are hoping that more people step up and consider adopting.
“But that’s our intent is to move these cats towards adoption and to find their forever homes,” Kanicki said.
