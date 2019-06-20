A major soccer tournament is coming to Mid-Michigan, and with the recent weather, some are wondering if it will be a muddy mess.
“I’m calling it between 12 to 15,000, there’s 5,000 players, 300 refs, 200 coaches,” said Timo Jacques, director of sales and marketing for the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex.
The 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Championship kicks off on June 21 at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex. Jacques said the rain will not stop them. He thinks all 22 fields will be fine.
“The fields are tough, they can handle all the abuse we can give them just about,” Jacques said.
If there’s any concern at all, it’s over the possible storms coming over the weekend.
“If there’s gonna be lightning because that suspends play, otherwise we play all the way through it,” Jacques said.
He said he’s worried about the parking accommodations for the thousands of people headed to Saginaw. He said the weather could create a muddy mess.
“We’re parking at Valley Lutheran, at Greek Orthodox Church, and those parking places are in the grass,” Jacques said.
If things get really bad, Jacques said they’re going to have people on site rerouting drivers.
“We’ll just redirect the people that have their parking passes they already had to the new spots. We made provisions for some blacktop down at AT&T and Morley, and other places if we need to move cars,” Jacques said.
He said the event will go on rain or shine, so bring an umbrella just in case.
