The start of the 2020 census is less than a week away.
“The census count is one of the ways the federal government decides how much money is allocated to our communities,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, Michigan Executive Director of the 2020 Census.
Ebersole Singh says the State of Michigan receives about $30 billion from the federal government based on the previous census count
“Roughly, $30,000 per person per decade and these are tax dollars we're already paying to the federal government. We want to bring them back to our community,” Ebersole Singh said.
The population in Mid-Michigan’s major cities has fallen since the last census in 2010.
In Saginaw the percentage dropped by 6.1 percent, Bay City is down 5.5 percent and Flint also down 6.1 percent.
That's why it's so important that every person is counted.
Ebersole Singh says, participating in this year’s census is in your best interest and the community's.
“It’s super easy,” she said. “It’s only nine questions and it impacts our communities for the next decade.”
Those nine questions ask basic information such as your name, age, sex, ethnicity and how many people are living in your household.
Also, new this year, a more convenient way of filling out the census.
“So, this is your first opportunity to fill out your census form online and then you can also complete the form by the phone or paper form,” She said.
But officials warn to be on the lookout for possible scams and not to give away important information.
“Anyone that is asking for your social security number that’s an alarm,” Ebersole Singh said. “Credit card information again that’s another red flag.”
