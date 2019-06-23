A teen dirt bike rider was killed in a crash at a Mid-Michigan race track.
At about 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, a Tuscola County deputy learned that medical staff was performing CPR on a 15-year-old dirt bike rider at Baja Acres.
The 15-year-old from Cambridge, Illinois was involved in a crash during a sanctioned race at the track, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said the rider went down, becoming separated from his dirt bike.
Other riders behind him tried to avoid him but were unsuccessful.
Medical staff performed CPR on the scene and a medical helicopter was dispatched.
However, the rider died from his injuries.
His family was at the race and other family members were notified.
MMR, Twin Township Ambulance of New Lothrup, Michigan State Police, Baja Acres staff, Tuscola County Victim’s Advocacy, and Lifenet assisted in responding to this incident.
