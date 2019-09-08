Backstage, performers have preshow jitters and outside protesters have signs.
The ever-controversial drag show features performers with Down Syndrome and other disabilities, an art form organizers defend.
Critics raising concerns about drag syndrome being a form of exploitation.
“Do they really have full reason and understanding of what they’re participating in?” said Doug Murphy, a protester.
Fellow protester, and father of a 34-year-old son with Down Syndrome, Tom Root said this fight is personal.
“That’s why am here so I can enlighten other people as to my experiences with my son,” Root said.
Drag Syndrome provided a polarizing performance, with neither side willing to back down.
The Drag Syndrome performers said on stage, they’re their best selves.
“It feels great to show them my talent and what I’m good at it,” said Justin Bond, a Drag Syndrome artist.
A local drag artist stands by her co-stars.
“You’d find out that there very independent. They do what they want to do,”
Putting on a show for a soldout crowd is something they won’t soon forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.