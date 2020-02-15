People took a step back in time and dressed the part for the annual Feathers and Fedoras fundraiser from the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan.
Feathers, fedoras and lots of 1920's flair were all on display at the Great Hall Banquet and Convention Center in Midland.
This is the fourth year the organization has hosted the fundraiser.
"This year, because it's actually 2020, lots of people have gotten on the bandwagon with it, but we just thought it was kind of classy and little bit different than what people are doing when we started four years ago," said Kelly Pelong, Executive Director of the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan.
She said the network serves twelve counties and provides skill development for people with disabilities who are looking for jobs or wanting to live independently.
"Yeah, like cooking, taking things out of the oven and how to make food," said Steven Miller, a student at Bay City Western High School.
Miller hopes to become a welder one day and have a place of his own.
He's one of several whom Pelong says they're trying to help on their journey towards that goal.
"The funds that we raise will help us to increase accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities in our community, and give people the opportunity to be in their communities like everybody else," said Pelong.
