A disabled CSX Railroad train that was closing the commute for drivers has been fixed.
Genesee County Central Dispatch reported rail crossings blocked on E. Grand Blanc Road between Davis Street and Seward Street. Reid Road between Mill and Seward Streets and Hill Road between Center Road and S. Saginaw Street.
