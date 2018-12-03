American Airlines has apologized after a disabled woman, bound for Detroit, was left alone at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport overnight.
Olimpia Warsaw, 67, made it to the airport in Chicago after friends and family said goodbye to a relative who had suddenly died.
Family member said Olimpia has Parkinson’s and diabetes, and can barely walk.
Son, Claude Coltea, said they walked her to the gate, “confirmed with the gate agent that the flight was on the time, everything was ok, and she said yep, all’s good. We’ll take good care of your mom.”
But Coltea said her flight to Detroit was canceled.
"The airline assigned a porter to take her back to the front at which point they offered her a hotel room," Coltea said.
But, family members said they weren’t willing to take her, and she wasn’t able to find her own transportation.
"He said ma'am, I have to go home -- this is what the porter explained -- because my shift's done and so I don't know how to help you anymore and he left her there. And she was crying and she was scared," Coltea explained.
Family members said another passenger had to help Olimpia to the restroom.
When she didn’t make it to Detroit, family began calling American Airlines, and said the airline lost track of their loved one on the way out.
Eventually, security helped family find her, hours later, still in a wheelchair, still dressed for her ex-husband’s funeral.
"That's all we wanted -- was someone to pause and say you know what, can we just make sure this human being is safe and then we can all go home ... not one person did that."
American Airlines said they’ve launched an investigation into the porter involved, who is not an airline employee.
