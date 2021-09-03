A primary disaster designation has been granted to counties that have experienced severe drought conditions during the growing season.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for granting her request. Farm operations in Sanilac, Lapeer, Tuscola, Huron, and St. Clair counties are eligible for help from the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) thanks to the designation.
Whitmer requested the disaster designation for all Michigan counties impacted by adverse weather this year as well as any other assistance under the Federal Crop Insurance Program or other USDA programs to help farmers in Michigan.
“From freezing temperatures and drought to flooding and high winds, many of our producers are finding themselves in the midst of yet another difficult growing season. I am pleased the USDA responded to our request and I’m looking forward to the further assessment of those counties not included in this designation. This relief can’t come soon enough for our farmers who endured tremendous hardship as a result of the adverse weather we’ve seen this year,” Whitmer said. “I am grateful to USDA and our Michigan delegation, especially Sen. Debbie Stabenow, for their ongoing leadership and partnership to ensure our farmers receive the assistance and supports they need.”
Producers should contact their local FSA office for additional information on the different types of assistance. The governor sent a letter to Secretary Tom Vilsack in July requesting a disaster designation for counties impacted by severe weather to help Michigan’s farmers.
“Our farmers and producers continue to face unpredictable and extreme weather conditions,” said Gary McDowell, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “This disaster designation and emergency loan opportunity provides a helping hand to our farmers ensuring they have ready access to the resources they need to keep feeding Michiganders and the world.”
Michigan saw a significant period of freezing temperatures this spring after many warm days, which hurt several crops as a key time in their development. Parts of Michigan’s croplands have experienced both drought and flooding, in some cases within days of each other, Whitmer said.
