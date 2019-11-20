Farms and small businesses in much of Michigan are eligible for low-interest federal loans because of heavy rain and snow and unseasonably low temperatures last spring.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated 43 counties as natural disaster areas, making assistance available to farms and ranches.
The move followed requests from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's congressional delegation.
The USDA is still considering whether losses in 17 other counties are extensive enough to include them in the designation.
Meanwhile, small businesses in those counties will be eligible for assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration. The agency offers low-interest loans to help meet obligations such as debt payments and payroll that could have been handled if the disaster had not occurred.
The loans are available in the following counties: Alger, Alpena, Antrim, Baraga, Barry, Benzie, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Clinton, Crawford, Delta, Dickinson, Eaton, Emmet, Genesee, Gladwin, Gogebic, Grand Traverse, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Houghton, Huron, Ingham, Ionia, Iron, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kalkaska, Kent, Lake, Lapeer, Leelanau, Lenawee, Livingston, Luce, Mackinac, Macomb, Manistee, Marquette, Mason, Menominee, Midland, Missaukee, Monroe, Montcalm, Montmorency, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oakland, Oceana, Ogemaw, Ontonagon, Oscoda, Otsego, Ottawa, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Saint Joseph, Sanilac, Schoolcraft, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Van Buren, Washtenaw, Wayne and Wexford.
Applications can be submitted online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.