The Saginaw County Long-Term Disaster Recovery Group is asking residents throughout the county to help the victims of the historic flooding in May.
Early estimates predicted as many as 600 households were impacted by the disaster. The numbers reported to FEMA were higher than estimated.
More than 1,700 Saginaw County households registered valid claims with FEMA by Sep. 30. An average of $5,582 was paid out to each individual household claim, the disaster recovery group said.
Residents seeking rent relief received an average of $1,600.
“While FEMA money is extremely helpful it generally does not cover the complete cost of structural repair nor any contents,” Saginaw County Emergency Manager Mark Przybylski said. “We have many families who lost their holiday decorations in the flood. Some are still appealing to FEMA for help with furnace and water heater repair. All are dealing with lasting loss made worse by a pandemic that complicates the recovery process.”
The recovery group has created two ways to donate. Donors can support the United Way of Saginaw County and the Saginaw Community Foundation in their efforts to provide resources to flood survivors by visiting reliefsaginaw.org. Another way to help is to assist the group with specific holiday donation needs or adopt one or more families by visiting FloodSurvivorChristmas.com.
“Saginaw County is a strong, resilient community with a history of helping neighbors in their time of need,” Przybylski said. “The Long-Term Disaster Recovery group hopes Saginaw will continue to reach out to its neighbors in need and provide a little extra help during this holiday season.”
The group’s goal is to make sure everyone affected by May’s devastating severe storms and flooding is aware of and connected to recovery process details. For more information, call 211 or visit www.reliefsaginaw.org.
