Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available to eligible individuals as a result of a major disaster declared by the President on July 9, 2020.
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is accepting applications for DUA from individuals in Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland, and Saginaw Counties whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms and flooding between May 16, 2020, through May 22, 2020.
Applications for DUA must be filed by August 28, 2020.
Before applying for the DUA, UIA must first determine if the individual is eligible for regular state unemployment benefits. Officials said individuals can apply for regular state unemployment benefits online at www.michigan.gov/uia through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM).
According to officials, if the claim for regular unemployment benefits is denied, individuals can then apply for DUA and should immediately fill out the paper application package that is available online at www.michigan.gov/uia. The application package is also available by using UIA’s customer service line at 1-866-500-0017 (TTY customers use 1-866-366-0004).
To qualify for DUA benefits under Presidential Disaster Declaration FEMA- 4547 DR, individuals:
- Must be an unemployed or self-unemployed worker whose unemployment was caused as a direct result of the major disaster declared by the President
- Must be a U.S. national or a qualified alien
- Must not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state
- Must have worked or were self-employed in, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in, one of the counties listed above
- Must establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income
Also, to be eligible for benefits, individuals must meet one of the following:
- Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of a disaster
- cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster
- became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household
- cannot work or perform self-employment due to closure of a facility by the federal government
If the DUA claim is established, continued eligibility to receive benefit payments will be determined on a week-to-week basis.
