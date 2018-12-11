Officials say a fungal disease that attacks boxwood shrubs has been confirmed in suburban Detroit.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced Tuesday that boxwood blight has been found in three Oakland County locations. The department says those include a landscape firm, a homeowner's yard and in holiday wreaths being sold at a retail store.
The state says it's the first time boxwood blight has been detected in Michigan.
Boxwood blight produces dark brown leaf spots and causes rapid defoliation that sometimes kills young boxwoods. It's found in more than two dozen states. Boxwood blight affects all species of boxwood, but American boxwood and English boxwood are highly susceptible to the disease.
