A former judge who was removed from office for unethical conduct has been sentenced to six months in jail for committing perjury during her divorce case.
Theresa Brennan was a judge in Livingston County for 14 years until the Michigan Supreme Court removed her last June.
Separately, in December she pleaded guilty to perjury for lying about erasing data from her iPhone during her divorce litigation.
Brennan says she was "ignorant, foolish and wrong." She says she's "devastated."
