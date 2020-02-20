Officials are responding to a fire at a home on Cold Spring Trail in Flint.
According to dispatch, the caller reported smoke coming from the garage that possibly had a vehicle inside.
We have learned the fire has spread to the house.
Dispatch has called in additional tankers to take care of the fire.
No injuries are being reported.
Everyone from the home is accounted for.
TV5 has a crew on the way and we will give you the latest as we receive more information.
