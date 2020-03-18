"I encourage folks to not rely on dispatchers for medical diagnosis," Genesee County 911 Director Spring Tremaine said.
Tremaine is clearing the air as to what kinds of things people should dial in for during this COVID-19 outbreak.
She says calling in for unnecessary things can cause problems.
"They can tie up the lines and we are dealing with the same level staff that we have on non-COVID-19 days," Treamine said.
She says calling in to discuss symptoms or to talk about where to get a test is not an emergency and can take away from people that need immediate assistance, someone with symptoms like "feeling dizzy, difficulty walking, talking, breathing. I do want you to use those services, our services for that," she said.
According to Tremaine, overall calls are down because so many people are staying inside.
She says but that could change as the number of cases goes up.
"Use us for police, fire and EMA service request but if it’s outside of that, just want to caution them that our dispatchers are not equipped for analyzing symptoms or determining how and when to get a test," she said.
