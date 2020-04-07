A man is behind bars after a dispute over a camping trailer leads to multiple crimes in Bay County.
Michigan State Police said troopers received a call about a dispute over a camping trailer on Monday, April 6 around 1 p.m.
According to troopers, a 58-year-old man and a younger woman relative had gone to a property in Gibson Township to pick up the trailers.
Troopers said the 58-year-old male got into a dispute with a 55-year old male over the ownership of the trailer.
Troopers said the resident had a muzzleloader pistol on him and the two men started to struggle over the gun. Troopers said the gun was fired during the struggle, but no one was hurt.
Troopers said the 55-year-old resident hit the 58-year old over the head with the pistol. The woman then took a shovel and struck the 55-year-old man on his head.
According to troopers, the two visitors left and called 911.
Troopers said the 55-year-old man was arrested and is being charged with felonious assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.