More than 1,600 citations were issued for distracted driving-related offenses in a week-long enforcement effort across six states.
The 6-State Trooper Project involved state police in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
The initiative began April 14 and continued through April 20.
Here is a state-by-state breakdown of distracted driving citations:
- Indiana - 92
- Kentucky - 141
- Michigan - 178
- Ohio - 271
- Pennsylvania - 432
- West Virginia - 505
Officials say distracted driving includes any non-driving activity that can potentially distract a person from the main task of driving and increase crash risks.
The multi-state law enforcement project is a partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.