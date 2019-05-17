Lapeer Community Schools bus accident
No students were hurt after a Mid-Michigan school bus was involved in an accident Friday morning.

Lapeer Community Schools said twenty-four students from Turrill were on the bus at the time.

The students will be transported to the building on another bus, according to the district.

