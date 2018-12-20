Every fall communities hold fundraisers to stock classrooms with the supplies students need to get a good education.
But for young women, the supplies they need aren’t always readily available.
A Mid-Michigan school district is now partnering with local organizations to supply schools with feminine hygiene products that some students simply don’t have access to.
“It blesses my heart so much to know that we’re having an impact on these young ladies,” said Debi Keyes the founder of the Diaper Alliance, a member of the National Diaper Bank Network.
It’s a problem not often talked about but one that can have a huge impact on young women, female students missing school because of their period.
“Many young women are forced to miss class because they don’t have these items,” Keyes said. “They’re embarrassed to go to school and take a chance on you know having problems there so they stay home.”
The National Diaper Bank Network has launched a new initiative called the Alliance for Period Supplies and Keyes along with Angela Cole of Leadership Midland has partnered up to bring it to Midland area schools.
The campaign collects feminine products for students who may not otherwise have access to what they need.
“One of our committee members was told that the schools really had a huge need for tampons and pads for the young ladies,” Cole said.
Cole said she feels great to play a part in making sure young women get to class every day.
“One of our committee members spent four hours the end of November delivering over 22 storage crates and he said that there were smiles almost every place he went,” Cole said.
For her part, Keyes wants this to be the beginning of a much larger effort.
“We’re starting small in Midland County and we hope that it does expand and grow because so many of these young ladies need our help,” Keyes said.
