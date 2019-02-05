The Saginaw High School and Arthur Hill High School boys’ basketball teams will be competing on Saturday, Feb. 9, and the schools have set guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety.
Public ticket sales will take place at Saginaw High School at the door on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
The freshmen game starts at 10 a.m., junior varsity at 11:30 a.m., and varsity at 1 p.m.
Only adults with valid ID will be allowed to purchase a ticket at the door during this time.
A maximum of one ticket will be sold to each person.
Only 250 tickets will be sold to the public at the door on Saturday, none will be sold in advance.
Tickets will be sold until the public allocation is sold out.
Adults will not be allowed to enter the game with a student ticket.
The following guidelines have been set for entry into Saginaw High School:
- Only actively enrolled Saginaw High and Arthur Hill students can attend the game.
- Students must have the designated black student ticket to be admitted to the game. No student will be admitted with an adult ticket. Student ID may be required upon request.
- We have right of refusal for any ticket-holder.
- No book-bags or purses will be allowed.
- Game Parking
- Parents on the “WILL CALL” list will park and enter through the main entrance. (Two parents per player total, no exceptions) ID may be required upon request
- Students will enter on the West Side entrance by the gymnasium
- Public will enter through the East Side entrance by the gymnasium
