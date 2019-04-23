A Saginaw Public School teacher has been fired for alleged inappropriate conduct with a student.
Saginaw Public School Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Cynthia Brackett confirms that the teacher was terminated for inappropriate, non-sexual physical conduct with a student.
The alleged act happened at Saginaw High School in March.
The name of the teacher has not been released, nor has the student’s identity.
No other information is available at this time.
