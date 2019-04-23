A Saginaw Public School teacher has resigned following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.
Saginaw Public School Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Cynthia Brackett confirms that the teacher resigned following allegations of inappropriate, non-sexual physical conduct with a student.
The alleged act happened at Saginaw High School in March.
The name of the male teacher has not been released, nor has the student’s identity.
No other information is available at this time.
**Editor’s note: The school district now says the teacher resigned from the district, and was not terminated as previously stated.***
