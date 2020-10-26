An eighth grade staff member at White Pine Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter Saginaw Township Community Schools sent to parents and guardians on Monday.
"The district is coordinating closely with the Saginaw County Health Department in order to assure the health and safety of our community," the letter said.
The district said they performed contact tracing and have identified all close contacts to the staff member.
Additionally, the district said the staff member did not have any close contact with students.
All exposed areas have been cleaned and disinfected, the district said.
The district is encouraging parents and students to do the following:
- Stay home when sick
- Practice the three Ws:
- Wash your hands
- Wear a mask
- Watch your distance
- Cover coughs and sneezed and properly dispose of tissues
- Continue to socialize responsibly
- Continue to monitor your health for symptoms
