Police are investigating after a stranger danger situation.
Kearsley Community Schools said that on the morning of Sept. 6, a student was approached by a man around Carpenter and Bray Roads.
The man was in a royal blue, newer truck with an open box, and reportedly rolled down his window and tried to speak to the student.
The student left the bus stop until the bus arrived, and then reported the incident to administration once arriving at school.
Genesee Township Police were contacted, according to the district, have started an investigation.
The man was about 5’8”-5’10”, mostly bald, and was wearing a dark blue shirt and jeans.
If you have seen anything suspicious, call 911.
