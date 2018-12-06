Police are investigating after a Mid-Michigan student said they were followed by a vehicle.
It happened after Beecher Community School students were released from the after-school tutoring program.
A student told school officials that they were approached by individuals in a white van, or a white pickup truck, around Flamingo and Neff Road.
The student started running, and the vehicle followed, according to district officials.
The student was able to get away and reported the incident to a teacher the next day.
The student said the people in the van were two men with masks covering their nose and mouth area.
There is also a report from a student that this vehicle has been seen near the Vera B. Rison Library during the later evenings and weekends.
Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terry Green said there was a similar incident reported on Friday, Nov. 30th.
Green said they are working to corroborate the students' claims through surveillance video, which is available from the Friday incident.
An investigation into the incidents is being conducted.
