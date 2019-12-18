A threat left on a school's answering machine by a kindergarten student was deemed not credible.
Preschool staff at Flushing Community Schools discovered the message Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement was contacted immediately and they determined the message, which was threatening in nature, was not credible, the district said in a Facebook post.
"At no time were students or staff considered to be at-risk. Police did provide an enhanced presence this morning as they investigated the situation," the post said.
Police were able to identify the source of the message and visited the child's home to assure the student did not have access to weapons, the district said.
Following the threat, the district is reminding parents to have conversations with their children regarding the seriousness of threats.
"Clearly, young students may not have the capacity to understand the serious consequences of their actions and we need your support in making sure these important conversations occur," the district said.
The district said each situation will be treated seriously and appropriate consequences will be made.
Superintendent Tim Stein sent the following letter to parents on Wednesday:
Dear Parents:
Early this morning our preschool staff discovered a muffled phone message left on their answering machine, by a kindergarten student, involving a threat. Law enforcement was contacted immediately. The phone message was threatening in nature, but was immediately deemed non-credible by law enforcement. At no time were students or staff considered to be at-risk. Police did provide an enhanced presence this morning as they investigated the situation. The source of the phone call was immediately identified and law enforcement has visited the home to assure the student did not have access to weapons.
This situation again reminds us of the importance of having conversations with our children about making any form of a threat toward a student, staff member, or school in general. Clearly, young students may not have the capacity to understand the serious consequences of their actions and we need your support in making sure these important conversations occur. Each situation will be treated seriously and appropriate steps will be taken by administration and law enforcement, including the filing of appropriate charges, and disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion.
Thank you for your ongoing cooperation in ensuring the safety of our schools.
