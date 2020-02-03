An old social media challenge has made a comeback at a local high school.
Davison Community School sent home a letter to parents last week, alerting them to an incident of the “Choking Game”. While the activity goes by several names, including Blackout, Pass Out Challenge, Tap Out, and others, the premise is the same. Children strangle themselves, or friends, for an “instant shot of euphoria, which usually occurs prior to the person passing out.”
Michelle Edwards, Director of Public Information for Davison Community Schools, says that’s what happened last week at Davison Alternative High School.
The district said the incident happened in the bathroom, and was allegedly videotaped, although the district said they weren’t aware of the incident or the video until the following day when the student’s parent showed them.
The student was checked out by EMS at the school, and an investigation is underway, according to Edwards. That investigation is also looking into whether another student may have played a part in the incident.
The school says that while there are cameras in the hallway, there aren’t any in the bathroom. But added that a school employee does check the restrooms between classes and didn’t notice anything unusual.
The exact rules of the game differ, according to the district. Some kids try to see who can resist passing out the longest. Some try to induce hyperventilation by breathing quickly, and then either get hugged tightly or pushed in the chest against a wall. Other children might use a rope, cord, or scarves to participate on their own.
The district encouraged all parents to talk to their children about the dangers of the Choking Game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.