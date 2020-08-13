Bring students back to campus or keep them home to learn virtually? That’s the question schools and districts across the state has been grappling with for weeks and the deadline for return-to-learn plans to be finalized is just days away.
On Aug. 13, a group of Michigan physicians called on state lawmakers and the Trump administration to provide more support and resources to schools to help ensure a safe return to the classroom rather than threaten to cut funding to districts that opt for an all-virtual approach.
A bill that based the state house last month would do just that mirroring similar threats from the president and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
“Physicians and public health experts all agree that students should continue to learn, in person if possible, but learning face to face during a pandemic will neither be easy, nor cheap,”
The Republican-led proposal requires in-person learning for students in grades K-5.
While research on children and COVID-19 is still in early stages, studies show children can transmit the coronavirus just as easily as adults.
Michigan has recently seen COVID-19 surges in teens.
In Georgia a single school district now has more than 1,100 students and staff under quarantine after COVID-19 cases were reported.
“As much as I want my kids to be in person learning, you know as it is presently, I don’t feel 100% comfortable,”
The state senate is expected to take up return-to-learn legislation on Saturday.
It’s unclear what impact this could have on districts who have already finalized their plans.
