Many meat eaters are choosing to ditch their beef, and it's becoming easier than ever to go meatless. Even just for one meal.
At Saginaw's SVRC Marketplace, the Blending Bowl caters to those seeking a plant-based meal.
"You get your most nutrition from plant-based eating," said Amberlyn Hales, the owner.
Hales said she's noticed a surprising trend, in that her customers are not all vegans. In fact, she's seeing more and more carnivores stopping by, wanting to swap a meal for a meatless one.
"Some people think it's not a meal if there's not meat," said Hales. "But you can get protein from dark leafy greens, nuts, legumes, chickpeas, and others, and still be full and sustained."
It seems going meatless is becoming a national trend. In many grocery stories, you will see "plant based" labels in just about every section. In fact, according to The International Food Information Council, in March of this year, one quarter of people surveyed said they eat more plant-based meals than they did a year ago. Many of those who made the swap say it benefited their health.
"They will have more energy, skin will improve, mood will improve," said Hales. "You will have weight loss, basically all kinds of good things."
She suggests if you're starting out make small changes in your diet first, like drinking smoothies, or choosing a meatless protein in a meal you already enjoy.
"It's really important to take baby steps," said Alexa Gnauck, a customer at the Blending Bowl and vegan enthusiast. "Look at the market, there are all these amazing products. Try it out! Try substituting one part of the meal and giving yourself the time."
Some of those products on the market include plant-based meat alternatives. These often taste just like meat. The “Impossible Burger" and the "Beyond Burger" are two big brands making a name for themselves.
"The Impossible Burger claims they have found the reason meat tastes like meat," said Dr. Tara Narula, CBS News Medical Contributor. "That's something called heme. Heme is an iron containing molecule, you might have heard of hemoglobin. All animals and plants have it. They've extracted it from the roots of soy plants and grown it in yeast and put it in the burger. They say it mimics they flavor and taste in your mouth."
Back at the blending bowl, a customer ordered a taco bowl with Beyond Burger meat instead of beef.
"Oh, I'm having a party in my mouth," said Darcy Guello, "This is amazing, oh my gosh."
