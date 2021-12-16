The Saginaw County Dive Team recovered a body from the Bad River Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the river.
The vehicle, driven by 41-year-old Todd Searles of Lakefield Township, hit a tree, went over the guardrail and into the river, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to the scene about 8:18 a.m. near Brant and Raucholz Road in Brant Township. Upon arrival, deputies found the 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche fully submerged in the south fork of the river. The vehicle had sustained extensive damage, the sheriff's office said.
Members of the Saginaw County Dive Team and Mike's Wrecker pulled the vehicle out of the river.
Searles' body was found a short time later about 150 yard downstream from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
The south fork of the river is about 8-feet deep and 37 degrees.
The crash remains under investigation. Investigators believe it happened about 8 p.m. on Dec. 15. If you have any information, all the sheriff's office at 989-790-5408.
