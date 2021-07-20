Divers discovered a shipwreck near the Grindstone City Harbor in Lake Huron.
In June, Capt. Cindy Lynch, her husband Capt. Mike Lynch, and Kevin Jimkoski with Michigan Divers LLC were scuba diving when they found the wreckage.
The wreck site is within the boundaries of the Thumb Bottom Land Preserve. It’s in 8-feet of water and located 150-feet due east of the end of Grindstone City short point.
After consulting with local historian and marine artist, Robert McGreevy, they determined it was likely the wreckage of a “Mackinaw Boat,” which was common for the area at the end of the 19th century.
Michigan Divers said the small sailing vessel had a “double-end design” with at least one mast, a drop centerboard, and a tiller.
