Divers have recovered the body of a snowmobiler who drove into open water on a lake in western Michigan.
Sgt. Joel Roon of the Kent County Sheriff's Office says the body of 29-year-old Joseph Brown was found Thursday afternoon in water 50-60 feet (15-18 meters) deep in Lincoln Lake in Spencer Township.
Roon says searchers used sonar-equipped underwater robots, then an underwater camera, before divers recovered the body.
The search for Brown began Wednesday night when another snowmobiler reported Brown had apparently driven into open water. The sheriff's department says the caller was rescued from unstable ice by a hovercraft.
