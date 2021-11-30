A Carrollton Public Schools student with sickle cell disease was the face of a blood drive today at the high school.
Her and her mother are pushing for diversity in donations.
Sickle cell disease impacts more than 100,000 patients, typically people of color in the US.
One of those people is Willo Schutt.
"She is pain often with sickle cell. But she is a, as people say, through support groups, a sickle cell warrior. She fights, but she fights with a brave smile on her face,” said Kristen Schutt, Willo’s mom.
Kristen and Versiti Blood Center teamed up for a blood drive Tuesday at the high school, focusing on diversity in donors.
"We all have markers, specific markers on our, in our blood, you know that basically line up with who we are. And the more transfusions a patient has, the more markers they receive,” said Joey Beach from Versiti Blood Center.
People with sickle cell have banana, or sickle-shaped blood cells, not round, like most people.
This means more chances for clotting and the need for transfusions.
The markers Willo has in her blood mean she would do better with blood from other people with her same ethnic background.
Unfortunately, Willo couldn’t be at the blood drive because she has covid. The virus put such a strain on her system she had to go to Detroit for two transfusions.
That was the second time the 10-year-old had to get a transfusion.
"We are very thankful. Like you said, unfortunately we did have to get blood recently. We are very glad for all representation that we can get in the various blood types,” Kristen said.
Especially now, with donations drying up left and right.
"You know it's been a rough year. And again, we talked about you know statistically, lower numbers when it comes to people of color donating. That was before covid. Now with covid, numbers altogether are so low that number is even more so diminished,” Beach said.
